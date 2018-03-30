On March 28, 2018, Harriet A. Weingroff; beloved wife of the late Howard Sonneborn; devoted sister of Richard Weingroff and the late Gary D. Weingroff; loving daughter of the late Jerry and Sylvia Weingroff; devoted sister-in-law of Diane Weingroff; loving aunt of Jennifer Weingroff and great-aunt of Jordan Weingroff; also survived by numerous cats, birds, fish and a dog. Harriet worked at Social Security Administration in Woodlawn for her entire career and was known as Anne. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Tuesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers.