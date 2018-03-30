On March 29, 2018, Rochelle “Rocky” Rose (nee Lieberman); beloved wife of the late Donald Bondy Rose; cherished mother of Dr. Karl “Tony” Rose and the late Marlane Bondy Bormel; devoted mother-in-law of Allan Bormel; dear sister of the late Nuchal, Herman and Melvin Lieberman; cherished daughter of the late Julius and Eva Lieberman; loving grandmother of Scott (Cecilie) Cohen, Morgan (Matt) Palmedo and Rachael (Dennis) Rohn; adoring great-grandmother of Jacob and Maya Palmedo. Funeral services and interment will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, on Monday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. Please omit flowers.