On March 26, 2018, Frances Rhea Copeland (nee Klein), devoted wife of the late Sidney Herbert Copeland; loving mother of Shelley Maxine Copeland, Dr. Lawrence Scott (Linda) Copeland and Dr. Ira Hunter (Susan) Copeland; dear sister of the late Sterling Wilson Klein, Philip Edward Klein and Le Etta Cooper; beloved grandmother of Rabbi Rachel Leila Miller (Joshua) Solomin, Rebecca Ann Miller (Daniel) Klempner, Dr. Joshua Aaron (Jessica) Copeland, Alison Beth Copeland (fiance Carl), Danyel Clarice Copeland, David Samuel Copeland, Ethan Benjamin Copeland, CSM Michael Dale (Kelly) Sutterfield and Michelle Lynn (Thomas II) Layman; beloved great-grandmother of twelve and great-great-grandmother of one; dear daughter of the late David and Lucia Klein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, April 3, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Klein Copeland Fund At Temple Sinai Las Vegas, 9001 Hillpointe Road, Las Vegas, NV 89134. In mourning at 42 Raisin Tree Circle (Greentree), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, April 8 through Tuesday, April 10.