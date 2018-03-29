On March 28, 2018, Aaron Grebow, beloved husband of Sylvia Harriet Grebow (nee Gulin); devoted father of Sarah Hannah Grebow and the late Maurisa Joy Grebow; loving brother of Martin David (Joan) Grebow and the late Samuel Leonard (Lorraine) Grebow; dear son of the late Maurice and Fannye Grebow; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other dear family and friends; the family is grateful to the medical professionals who cared for and loved Aaron. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, 20 North Pine St., Baltimore, MD 21201. A shiva service will be held immediately following the interment at the cemetery due to the observance of the Passover holiday.