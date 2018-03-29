The Great Gun Debate

This past weekend, thousands of protesters marched in Washington, D.C., and in cities all over the world, to advocate for gun control. Busloads of students and adults went down from Baltimore, while others stayed in their hometown and marched on City Hall.

Both Washington Jewish Week reporter Dan Schere and JT staff writer Connor Graham went to D.C. to cover the march for this issue. Connor rode a bus to D.C. with a number of students, who told him they are hoping the adults in power hear their voices. While none seemed wildly optimistic about Congressional action, they see the movement as an important first step, as you’ll read in our piece.

You’ll also read in this week’s issue about a group of people you might think would feel a bit differently about this charged topic: the members of the Givati Rifle & Pistol Club, a Jewish gun club founded in Pikesville five years ago. But the group’s president, Shmuel Frankel, believes there is common ground between gun club members and those who believe new legislation will help curb gun violence.

“I want to disabuse the notion that gun owners don’t care,” Frankel told the JT. “I care very deeply that people were hurt, injured and killed in these mass shootings, and it really bothers me.”

At the same time, he is skeptical of new laws that will restrict his rights — including the ability to own and operate firearms responsibly. For this week’s cover story, staff writer Susan C. Ingram spent some time with Frankel and the other members of the Givati club to see what gun ownership means to them, whether for sport, community-building or safety and security.

Given that the issues around gun ownership and gun- related legislation are likely here to stay, the JT will continue to try to reflect both sides of the ongoing conversation from a particularly Jewish perspective.

Speaking of Jewish perspectives, this week is Passover, which provides us with more light-hearted opportunities to investigate the holiday. This week, the experts answer some key questions about Pesach, and we talk to the Maryland artist who designed an impressive matzah sculpture of Moses parting the sea.

We’ve also got some articles on the passing of bluegrass legend Steve Mandell; a Baltimorean who’s bringing the tang of beef jerky to Lone Soldiers in Israel; and a new child abuse awareness program for the Jewish community.

It’s plenty of fodder for conversation at the Seder table — healthy debates over a delicious meal.

Chag Sameach!

