Blame Suu Kyi for Silence on Rohingya

A leader of a country who remains silent while a religious minority is the target of murder, rape and ethnic cleansing should not be held accountable, particularly if the leader is “living in a tough neighborhood.”

That is the outrageous message conveyed by the Jewish Times’ March 16 editorial, “Blame the Military for Rohingya Persecution.” The editorial criticizes the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum for revoking the Elie Wiesel Award that it bestowed in 2012 on Aung San Suu Kyi, state counselor, foreign minister and de facto leader of the Myanmar government, for failing to condemn and stop the brutal campaign against Myanmar’s Rohingya population. According to the Jewish Times, since “actual power” in Myanmar lies with the military, the country’s generals are “the proper address for registering protest of Myanmar’s ethnic cleansing of Rohingya,” not Suu Kyi.

The position of the Jewish Times is astounding given the pain and suffering caused by the failure of politicians, clergy and other civic leaders to speak out during the Holocaust. Any Jew with the slightest sense of history understands that besides being morally corrosive, the silence of bystanders aids and abets the perpetrators, and helps make atrocities possible. For this reason alone, it is entirely appropriate to hold Suu Kyi accountable for not speaking out on behalf of the Rohingya, and the Holocaust Museum should be applauded for doing so.

It is true that Suu Kyi does not exercise military power in Myanmar and that her influence over the generals may be limited. However, she does wield power of a different sort; namely, the moral authority that she justly earned as a leader of her country’s pro-democracy movement who was persecuted for her political beliefs, and whose courage and bravery in the face of that persecution earned her the Nobel Peace Prize, and international acclaim. Rather than excusing her inaction, the JT should demand that Suu Kyi use her prestige and authority to defend the persecuted, which she has not done.

Instead, Suu Kyi has defiantly backed the army, responding to international condemnations by saying “no one can fully understand the situation of our country the way we do.” Refusing even to use the word Rohingya, Suu Kyi’s generic declaration last September that “we condemn all human rights violations and unlawful violence” provides cover for a reign of terror by Myanmar security forces, who have murdered an undetermined number of Rohingya women, men and children, tortured and raped Rohingya women and girls, burned hundreds of Rohingya and caused more than 600,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh as a result of the violence.

Suu Kyi’s troubling record of inaction led former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson to resign from a Myanmar advisory board on the Rohingya crisis created by Suu Kyi. Richardson denounced the board as a “whitewash” and a “cheerleading squad” for the government and expressed deep disappointment with Suu Kyi, saying she had “developed an arrogance of power.”

Unlike the JT, Gov. Richardson understood that the limitations on Suu Kyi’s military power did not relieve her of responsibility to publicly support a persecuted minority.

Perhaps the most disturbing part of the Jewish Times’ editorial is the closing remark that “Suu Kyi may not be living up to expectations as a human rights advocate, but, as people often say about the Middle East, she’s living in a tough neighborhood.”

Does the JT really believe that a leader’s surroundings justify silence and inaction when an ethnic minority is viciously persecuted? If yes, that is encouraging news for violators of human rights, who most often perpetrate their atrocities in the world’s “tough neighborhoods.”

As Elie Wiesel noted, “Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” That is why the “proper address” for protesting the persecution of the Rohingya is not restricted to Myanmar’s generals as editorialized by the JT, but rightfully extends to all the silent bystanders, including Suu Kyi.

Jay Bernstein is a local attorney and the former host of Shalom USA Radio.