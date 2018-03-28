Desire for Dialogue

The February 23 article “Associated Land Case Goes to Annapolis,” about the ongoing legal fight concerning the future of The Associated’s property at the corner of Garrison Forest Road and Walnut Avenue in Owings Mills, states that I “felt The Associated isn’t interested in negotiating with the surrounding neighborhoods.” This does not really convey what I told the reporter. The fact is that the Greater Greenspring Association (GGA), the Valleys Planning Council (VPC) and my community have always been interested in finding middle ground. Multiple requests since 2014 to talk with representatives of The Associated have been ignored.

Believe me, nobody in our community wanted to have to resort to challenging this plan in court. If the plan for the land was for housing at a density of one home per acre in keeping with the rest of the community, rather than over five homes per acre, which will further overburden the narrow roads and schools, or if they proposed using the site to expand their educational, cultural or recreational facilities, we would not have filed an appeal. The people who will reap the benefits of building 56 homes on the 12-acre site are not the largely Jewish community whose homes are already here, but rather the as yet unnamed developers and contractors waiting in the wings.

We would also like to publicly state that the GGA, VPC and others of us supporting the appeal to get our perspective would appreciate an opportunity to sit down with board members of The Associated to discuss our concerns and invite a collaboration that benefits us all.