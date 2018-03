A group of 20 individuals from the Owings Mills area traveled to Israel on the “Land & Spirit Israel Experience” between March 4 and 13, hosted by the Owings Mills Chabad Center. The group joined more than 700 others from Chabad Centers around the world for a 5-star inspiring, uplifting and informative 10-day trip. Places visited include The Kotel, Hebron, Tzfat, Tel Aviv museums, Latrun Armi base, Caesarea and Samaria.