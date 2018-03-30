Morrell Park: Projected Gives Baltimore Eighth-Graders A Voice

The eighth-grade students at Morrell Park Elementary and Middle School in Southwest Baltimore all had stories to share, but perhaps they didn’t know how to express them, or were too nervous to tell anyone.

That all changed when the “Morrell Park: Projected” initiative was presented to the students last fall. Spearheaded by young adult author J. Scott Fuqua, The Jewish Museum of Maryland and film students from Johns Hopkins University, the eighth-graders were tasked with creating autobiographical documentaries.

Last week, when snippets of the finished docs were presented at the museum during a March 22 premiere, the audience was given a glimpse of the trials, tribulations and joy in the students’ lives.

Some of the short films featured eighth-graders reflecting on past traumas while others shared stories of discovering first jobs and chasing passions.

Before the documentaries were shown, Ilene Dackman- Alon, the director of education at the museum, spoke about the power of stories, how they “connect us as people” and her working relationship with eighth-grade teacher Danielle Bagonis.

“These young men and women tonight just did an awesome job sharing a little piece of themselves,” Dackman- Alon said before elaborating on the relationship between the school and the museum. “Last spring, Scott Fuqua came to the museum. He said he wanted to work with us. I told Scott about Danielle and Morrell Park. I wanted to do a storytelling project with the school and Scott was all over it. We talked about phones, because we know that phones are in every child’s hand. We know they could be a way to tell stories.”

To that end, video recording from phones was used extensively in many of the films.

The JMM has been working with students from Morrell Park for the past four years, but this project was a first for both institutions.

At first, some of the eighth-graders were hesitant to open up, but with the assistance and coaxing of Hopkins students Daniel Matsumoto and Amelia Voos, they slowly came out of their shells.

Matsumoto, a sophomore film major, admitted he didn’t realize the gravity of the project going into it.

“My favorite part was when we had the chance to go into some of the kids’ homes and talk to their parents,” the Hopkins student said. “It was a great chance to talk with people actually in the community. While we were at the school, it was more about teaching, but when we were there, we really got to talk to them and hear their stories.”

In his film, eighth-grader Joseph Lewis interviewed a mechanic for whom he now works part-time. Speaking to the audience after the film, Lewis revealed why this film meant so much to him.

“I discovered things about myself by what my boss told me,” Lewis said. “It felt like he trusted me and that I achieved something.”

Nichelle Johnson, the principal of Morrell Park, said that when the idea was first presented to her last summer, she didn’t know the outcome would be “this fantastic.”

“For you to appreciate them, these kids need it the most,” Johnson said. “They’re going through all kinds of things and this validates them that they are special. I’m proud of them all.”

A final film, documenting the whole process from the perspective of the Hopkins students and Fuqua, is set for a June release, completing the two-part “Morrell Park: Projected” initiative.

Morrell Park teacher Bagonis is thankful to have been part of the project.

“They are now able to take film, use b-roll, import and edit film,” Bagonis said. “They have a skill that they can go into high school with that is far beyond [the rest of the students in] Baltimore City. They learned about themselves; they connected. Stories connect each other. A lot of these kids shared stories of trauma. I had students bond with each other even though their stories were different. They found each other to support each other. I feel blessed that these students were willing to share these stories with me.”

Following the screening, eighth-grader Angel Ramirez- Cortez gave a brief speech to the crowd of parents and friends.

“After this project, I look at everyone different now,” he said. “The fact that I keep hearing from everyone else, whether it’s pros or cons, is that it was really impacting to all of us. I can already tell. I’m happy to be a part of this team that has true determination and enthusiasm. I can tell we’ll all have futures.”

