You Should Know… Dan Neuman

Chef Dan Neuman’s life revolves around cooking. Just ask him.

“Food lives inside of me,” the 33-year-old Baltimore native says. “When people eat my food and it makes them happy, and they’re coming back for more, that’s really what it’s all about for me.”

Neuman left an indelible mark on the Baltimore culinary scene at Serengeti, a kosher steakhouse where he worked as the executive chef. He now works for himself at his business Chef on Call and though he’s no longer working long restaurant hours, he still spends the majority of his time in the kitchen (not that he’s complaining). He also spends his time as a restaurant consultant, helping other businesses get off the ground. His most recent project in that line of work is The Daily Special, the first glatt kosher restaurant soon to open its doors downtown.

How did you first get into the culinary arts?

I come from an Orthodox Jewish family, and I noticed from a young age that I was interested in home-cooked meals. When I was 18, I went to culinary school in Israel and then I continued to work in kitchens around the country for five years. I ran a little bar and grill over there for a little bit. When I came back to America, I figured out where I want to be in the industry. I worked for a bunch of restaurants all around New York and then I was an executive sous chef at Ram Caterers in Brooklyn for eight years. About four years ago, I got a call from Baltimore saying that they were opening a steakhouse and they needed somebody. I came and ended up back in Baltimore to open Serengeti. About six months ago, we parted ways.

What did you learn at Serengeti?

When I was hired to do Serengeti, it was my first real head chef position. It really showed me a lot of who I was and where I’m meant to be. I know I’m meant to be a leader. I know how to take direction, but it really forced me in the direction of ‘I can do this.’ It made me more comfortable with myself; it was very important for me to do it.

How did Chef on Call get started?

After Serengeti, I was able to show the community what I can do. I was able to build my name up and people knew that I was behind it. After I left there, I said ‘what am I going to do?’ I wasn’t sure I wanted to lock myself down in another business. I decided to do a trial run and tried a couple of Shabbats by myself. It ended up really blowing up. I knew I had something there. Right now, I’ve paused for a little because of Passover and I need to find a more permanent facility. But I’m going to be full-blown once Passover ends. I did a Passover demonstration two weeks ago, I like little tastings and stuff like that. It lets the food shine. You get to focus on the food. When I do large events, I don’t always get to use my own equipment.

When you’re not busy in the kitchen, what do you like to do?

I used to play a lot of golf whenever I could. I find it very relaxing. Sometimes I’ll still hit some balls on the driving range. I like to go out on the course really early, shut my phone off and it’s very tranquil for me. I also like to spend time with the family; I have two beautiful girls.

Where do you see yourself going in the future?

I see myself revolutionizing the Baltimore culinary scene. I want to really build up kosher food in Maryland.

