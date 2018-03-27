On March 26, 2018, Cyrile Jaffe, cherished sister of the late Dolores Jaffe Weiner and Irene Shirley (David) Morganstein; devoted daughter of the late Minnie and Harry Jaffe; loving aunt of Natalie Morganstein, Harriet Morganstein and Barbara Smetana. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue on Wednesday, March 28, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.