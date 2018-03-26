Jewish Leaders Young and Old March in Baltimore, Washington for Gun Control

Pikesville High School senior Josie Shaffer is hopeful that the hundreds of thousands of students who marched in Washington, D.C., Saturday will spur the action teen activists are demanding on gun violence.

“Adults need to see that this is something kids want,” she said. “This is something that needs to change.”

Shaffer, the student representative on the Baltimore County Board of Education, was among more than 150 Baltimore area students, parents and teachers who gathered at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute on Saturday morning to board buses bound for Washington.

They joined a crowd of at least 200,000 people who descended on the nation’s capital for March for Our Lives — a protest that called for America’s lawmakers pass gun control legislation in response to the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Companion marches were held in cities around the world, including Baltimore.

One those lawmakers, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, met the group in the parking lot before they departed. Above all else, he said, Congress must take action to provide the country with common sense gun safety legislation.

“When you go to school you have the right to feel safe. We cannot tolerate our children doing to school in fear,” Cardin said to a loud applause. “We’re going to change the system because of you.”

The march left Shaffer with a sense of optimism that students who are of age to vote will be able to show their support for politicians who are committed to making a change. “The Maryland primary is June 26,” she said. “I think the 18-22 turn out is going to go way up.”

The buses were co-organized by Pikesville residents Susan Silesky and Ruth Goldstein. As the mother of a high school junior, Silesky said inaction is not an option.

“I can’t sit still,” she said. “It’s never been more important than now to make our voices heard.”

Silesky is confident that the voices of students, even those who are not yet of age to vote, will be heard. “They will vote. This will give them a reason to,” she said. “I think this group is different.”

Silesky’s son, Alex Stengel, 17, a junior at Boy’s Latin in Baltimore, is more active in politics than many adults. He has lobbied before Senators in Washington twice, most recently with a political club he started at Boy’s Latin called Action Above Apathy, which he describes as a collection of about 10-15 students from all over the political spectrum who are committed to finding bi-partisan compromises.

While Stengel is optimistic about the role his generation will play in changing the future, his knowledge and experience has made him a realist.

“You can have marches like this and you can be optimistic, but it comes down to whether or not the politicians making those changes listen,” he said. “This has been going on for so long that they understand what’s happening, but I think there’s a certain amount of stubbornness in Congress. I don’t think this will be the tipping point, I think it’s a starting point.”

Leia Gewirtz, 15, made the trip to Washington with her father Louis Gewirtz from Plantation, Florida, about a half hour from Parkland, and proudly held an orange sign that said “Reform Jewish students say enough is enough. She was still nursing the pain of losing one of her friends in the shooting, who she knew from summer camp.

“I’m still getting through it,” she said.

Inside Washington’s Marriott Marquis, more than 2,000 teens and adults gathered for a pre-march event sponsored by the Union for Reform Judaism. One-by-one in the main ballroom, teens spoke passionately about their frustration with the inaction of lawmakers to move on what they feel are “common sense” gun control measures such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons. And they warned lawmakers that they will soon be of voting age.

“If you’re not with us, you’re against us, and if you’re against us you will be voted out,” declared Zoe Fox- Snider, who survived the Parkland shooting.

Audience members applauded enthusiastically throughout the event, including the moment when Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz (D-Florida) took to the stage and proudly raised a sign over her head that said “Proud of my F NRA rating.”

“You are here to question the culture of guns,” she said to the teens. “This is not about the adults. This is about the next generation.”

The mix of emotions pulsing throughout the Marriott and the march could be felt within William Saltzburg, the membership vice president of NFTY, the URJ’s youth movement. Saltzburg, an 18-year old student at American University, said the shooting is personal to many in NFTY who either live in Parkland or have friends there.

“This is a horrible moment and it’s an incredible moment,” he said. “It’s a horrible moment because we’re gathered here because 17 people died. It’s an incredible moment because there’s between 2,000 and 3,000 people here that are demanding change.”

But after last weekend, will the teenage activism continue? Winston Churchill High School senior Isabel Namath, 17, answered in the affirmative.

“I don’t think it’s going to die off,” she said. “It’s something that affects every single person. Everyone who knows someone who goes to school or is a teen or is related to someone who is a teen. No one wants to see more kids getting hurt because of gun violence.”

Standing next to her, Washington Hebrew Congregation Senior Rabbi Bruce Lustig agreed.

“Now the kids are becoming our teachers,” he said. “Remember, these kids in a short time are going to be voters.”

This story is developing.

