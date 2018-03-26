Miriam G. Weintraub, 96, a resident of Vantage House in Columbia, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018, after a brief illness. Born to Joseph and Mollie Kisseleff in Baltimore, she was a lifelong Maryland resident. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Paul Weintraub, in 2015. They were married for 73 years. Her brothers Morton and Herbert Kisseleff and her sister Eleanor Hohouser also pre-deceased her. She is survived by daughters Joan (Dr. Stanley) Goloskov and Heidi (Eric) Strassler, granddaughters, Nikki (Peter) Dalrymple and Madeleine Strassler and great-grandson Ames Dalrymple. Miriam will be remembered as a professional clown, actress, dancer and comic who was always ‘on stage.’ A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, Virginia, on Friday, March 30, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Vantage House Employee Appreciation Fund, 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044.