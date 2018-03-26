On March 24, 2018, Eva Marie Meysenburg (nee Svarc), beloved wife of James Meysenburg; devoted mother of Eva Tennerstam (Darryl Roberts), Tim Meysenburg (Lanie Thomas) and Nat Meysenburg (Suzanne Shaffer); dear sister of Karla Kloudova, Marie Miazgowski and Pavel Svarc; adoring grandmother of Farren Meysenburg and Rowan Meysenburg; loving daughter of the late Karel and Marie Svarc. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 27, at 2 p.m. Interment at Resurrection Acres, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at 618 E. 34th St., Baltimore, MD 21218, Tuesday only.