On March 24, 2018, Beverly M. Mindess (nee Rubin), loving wife of Jan Mindess; cherished sister of Susan Smolen (Larry Cooper) and Jeffrey Rubin; devoted daughter of the late Leonard and Selma Rubin; adored aunt of Melissa Jacobson and her fiancé Brian Fenzella, Adam Smolen and Kim Smolen; dear great-aunt of Jonah Jacobson and Sage Jacobson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 27, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. In mourning at the Pikesville Doubletree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday only, following interment.