On March 22, 2018, Martin H. Fagan, beloved husband of Bobbi Fagan (nee Grinder); cherished father of Neil Fagan (Madeleine Weiss Fagan), Edward Fagan and David Fagan (Julie Croman Fagan); devoted brother of the late Harriett Rosenthal; dear son of the late Jacob B. and Reba Fagan; loving grandfather of Joshua, Matthew, Benjamin, Evan and Gabriel Fagan. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia MD 21045 on Monday, March 26, at 11 a.m. Interment at Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Vantage House Staff Appreciation Fund, 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044. In mourning at the home of Neil and Madeleine Fagan on Monday and Tuesday, with services both days at 7:30 p.m.