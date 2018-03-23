On March 21, 2018, Ruth Goldfein (nee Klein), beloved wife of the late Robert Goldfein; devoted mother of Norma (Mitch) Norris and Dr. Russell (Xiomara) Hoffman; dear step-mother of Arnold Goldfein and the late Eileen (Esther Nechama) Margolese and Marty Goldfein; adored mother-in-law of Chaya Bracha Goldfein and Mordecai Zev Margolese; devoted sister of Marty (Mona) Klein; cherished daughter of the late Anna and Joseph Klein; loving grandmother of Derek (Casey) Wade, Stephanie (Jeremy) Easter, Jaimie Hoffman, Danny Hoffman, Gabriella Hoffman, Chanz (Menachem) Taragin, Devora Halon, Yocheved (Reuven) Verschleisser, Riffy (Avromi) Klainberg, Tudy (Ari) Gunzburg, Kayla (Gavriel) Mittman, Yacov Margolese, Yoel (Netanya) Margolese, Yona (Ariella) Margolese, Binyomin (Brocha) Margolese, Moshe (Shaina) Margolese, Shira (Gadi) Brody, Devora (Eli) Cohen, Chaim (Shevy) Margolese, Naftali (Sarah) Margolese and the late Michael Hoffman; also survived by many great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, March 22, at 3 p.m. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 or Ohel Yakov Congregation, 3200 Glen Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 6317 Park Heights Ave., Apt. 107 (The Elmont), Baltimore, MD 21215, Thursday, with Mincha/Maariv at 7:10 p.m.; Friday with Shachrit at 7 a.m. and Mincha at 1:45 p.m.; Saturday, from 8:15 p.m. until 10 p.m.