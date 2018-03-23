On March 21, 2018, Naomi Harans (nee Dackman), beloved wife of the late David Harans; devoted mother of Sondra (Stewart) Block, Judith (Neil) Adams and Paul (Susan) Harans; dear sister of the late Harry and Bernard Dackman and Goldie Berenholtz; adored daughter of the late Minnie and Jacob Dackman; loving grandmother of Joshua Block (Adam Heintz), Emily (Reuven) Goldblatt, Elissa (Abraham) Samuels, Shaina (Patrick) Soderstrom, Melissa Harans and Julie Harans; cherished great-grandmother of Leo Block-Heintz, Skyler Samuels, Luke Soderstrom and Devon, Rayne, Anaya, Avi, Zev and the late Owynn Goldblatt. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 25, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or American Friends of Magen David Adom, 352 Seventh Ave., Suite 400, New York, NY 10001. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court, #610 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208.