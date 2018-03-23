On March 22, 2018, Barbara Goldberg (nee Lefsky), devoted wife of the late Joseph Goldberg; loving mother of Eugene Goldberg (fiancee Renee Rardon) and Gail Ann Naylor; dear sister of Dr. Lawrence (Cathy) Lefsky; cherished aunt of Dr. H. Scott Lefsky; adored grandmother of Andrew H. and Robyn Stacy Goldberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 25, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, Unit 104, Baltimore, MD 21209 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015