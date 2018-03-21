On March 12, 2018, Dr. Walter Weintraub, beloved husband of the late Monique Weintraub (nee Vandelbulck); devoted father of Philippe Weintraub (Debra Hodgson), Eric (Nancy) Weintraub, Michele Weintraub and Daniel (Suzanne) Weintraub; dear brother of Robert Weintraub and the late Selma Greenberg; adoring grandfather of Rachel, Katherine, Gabrielle, Clay, Sophia and Phoebe Weintraub; loving son of the late Anna and Benjamin Weintraub. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 27, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Weintraub Capp Scholarship Fund at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (medschool.umaryland.edu/Weintraub). The family will be receiving at Village Sqaure Cafe in Cross Keys, 66 Village Square, Baltimore, MD 21210, immediately following interment.