On March 21, 2018, Betty I. Eisenberg (nee Isaacs), beloved wife of the late David Eisenberg; devoted mother of Steven (Lois) Eisenberg, Judy (Dr. David) Berkeley and Gary (Fran) Eisenberg; dear sister of Evelyn (late Sol) Oidick and Dr. Gilbert (Maxine) Isaacs; adored daughter of the late Aaron and Anna Isaacs; loving grandmother of Amy (Matt) Samay, Michelle (Andrew) Stephens, Jessica Berkeley, Lauren (Peter) Freer, Pamela Eisenberg (fiance, Donald Lumpkins) and Brady Eisenberg; cherished great-grandmother of Tyler and Riley Samay, Lindsay and Alexandra Giller, Zachary and Julia Freer. Longtime member of Miriam Lodge. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 25, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Weekend Backpacks for Homeless Kids, P.O. Box 21486, Baltimore, MD 21282 or weekendbackpacks.org/donate.