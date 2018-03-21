On March 20, 2018, Sandra Faye Joseph (nee Baumel), beloved wife of the late Jay Robert Joseph; loving mother of Steven (Rosy) Joseph and Richard (Sharon) Joseph; devoted sister of Jack (Nina) Baumel; dear daughter of the late Milton and Molly Baumel; also survived by eight loving grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 9255 Countess Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.