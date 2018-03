Thirty-one Krieger Schechter Day School fourth graders, including Henni Baumwald and Orah Cantor, enjoyed the Annual Intergenerational Seder at the Myerberg Center, held on March 15. The Seder seats three children and four adults at each table, allowing for intergenerational connections to be made. The Myerberg Center, a program of CHAI, has hosted the Seder for nearly two decades.