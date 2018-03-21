Interfaith Fight for Health

The Baltimore Hebrew Congregation held its 58th annual Sisterhood Interfaith Institute on March 12. Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore City Health Commissioner, addressed the Opioid crisis facing the city, region and nation. From left: Erica Poellot, director of faith and community partnerships for the Harm Reduction Coalition; Rev. David Ware, Church of the Redeemer; BHC Rabbi Andrew Busch; Wen; Debbie Shpritz, BHC Sisterhood president; BHC Rabbi Elissa Sachs-Kohen; Carol J. Caplan, chair of the 58th Interfaith Institute; Howard Resnick of Jewish Community Services; and Ann Fishkin, co-chair of the 58th Interfaith Institute.