Why Only Matzah?

As we gather with our families and friends for Passover Seders this year, one of the Four Questions will be: “On all other nights, we eat chametz and matzah. Why on this night, only matzah?” While our cover package, “Matzah Madness,” doesn’t answer that question directly — you have to finish your Seder to find out! — it does delve into all manner of matzah-related trivia to shed some light on the history and traditions associated with this quintessential Passover food.

We started with a taste test. In other years, we’ve tested hamentashen and matzah ball soup, so it was obviously time to do the same with matzah. Andy Belt chronicles the tasting of five matzahs, including a gluten-free Manischewitz variety, as well as a matzah s’mores kit. You may be as surprised as we were by the variation in taste and texture among brands and flavors. Andy also assembled five fun facts about matzah to accompany the taste-test chronicle.

Connor Graham spoke to a professor of biblical and archaeological studies about whether the matzah in the Torah resembles the matzah of today, and also talked to a matzah-baking rabbi about his methods. Susan C. Ingram dove into the history of the afikoman and the way different cultures approach its use.

Susan also asked members of the Jewish community how the story of Pesach resonates in 2018. Har Sinai’s Rabbi Linda Joseph, an Australia native, shared her immigration story, while Rabbi Kushi Schusterman of Harford Chabad provided a timeless interpretation of the holiday. Two people from the Jewish Museum of Maryland also shared their connections to the holiday with us.

In political news, Connor provides readers updates on legislation moving through the Maryland General Assembly. With the session winding down in just a few weeks, the Baltimore Jewish Council and local legislators are making moves on everything from hate crimes to gun control.

And Susan spoke with candidates for Maryland’s District 11 delegate seats. With Dan Morhaim retiring from the legislature after a long, illustrious political career, incumbents Dana Stein and Shelly Hettleman face four other candidates in the Democratic primary, including former District 11 Del. Jon Cardin, for three open seats.

In our Arts & Life section, we check in with a Baltimore native filmmaker who is making waves in California with work that includes a film about Israeli soldiers interacting with Palestinian children. Andy attended Krieger Schechter Day School’s Hebrew-language production of “Annie” and also spoke with a Talmudical Academy graduate who is bringing a Jewish perspective to country music.

Shabbat Shalom and happy reading.

mshapiro@midatlanticmedia.com