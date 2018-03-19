On March 16, 2018, Betty Kamm (nee Schulim), devoted wife of the late Solomon Kamm; loving mother of Miriam (Scott) MacDonald and Samuel (Karen) Kamm; adored grandmother of Sean and Andrew MacDonald, Jennifer and Jared Kamm. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 18, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7533 Stream Crossing Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.