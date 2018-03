On March 19, 2018, Rabbi Simcha C. Freedman, beloved husband of Anna Freedman (nee Becker-Wasser); devoted father of Dr. Samuel A. (Lisa) Freedman and Dr. Benjamin (Cara) Freedman; devoted son of the late Samuel A. Freedman, Yetta Press Freedman Herman and Cantor Louis J. Herman; dear brother of Rickey (Stephen) Goodman and Rabbi David E. (Yetty) Herman; cherished oldest grandchild of Rev. Joseph and Beckie Press of Philadelphia, Pa.; also survived by many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment at Eretz Hachaim Cemetery, Beit Shemesh, Israel on Wednesday, March 20, 2018. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to any local orthodox day school or Yeshiva or Boystown Jerusalem Foundation of America, 110 Hillside Blvd., Suite 14, Lakewood, NJ 08701. In mourning at 3823 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, Shacharis on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 a.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. Mincha/Maariv on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 2:30 p.m. Hours of visitation are 7:30 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.