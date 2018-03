On March 16, 2018, Elaine Finkelstein (nee Berman), loving wife of the late Bertram “Buddy” Finkelstein; devoted mother of Judith (James) Merkel, Carol (Bruce) Ronis and David (Alison) Finkelstein; adored grandmother of Jamie (Tom) Bolgiano, Jeffrey (Margot) Merkel, Micky (Audrey) Ronis, Steven Finkelstein, Sarah (Kyle) Earl and Brian Finkelstein; cherished great-grandmother of Camryn Bolgiano, Tyler Bolgiano and Adelay Merkel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 18, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, #104, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 4510 Coffeetree Court (Villages at Woodholme), Baltimore, MD 21208.