On March 18, 2018, Candi Cummins (nee Hecht), beloved wife of Harvey J. Cummins; devoted mother of Michael Aron (Alisa) Cummins and Marni Lynn (Ronnie) Chaidez; cherished daughter of the late Betty and Leon Hecht; adored sister of Elinor Rosen and the late Joan Zigler; dear sister-in-law of Sonny Zigler; loving grandmother of Jordan Alexandra Cummins, Riley Madison Cummins, Bradley Shane Massegee, Brooke Ashley Massegee and Brenden Tyler Swope. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Roskamp Institute, 2040 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, FL 34243. In mourning at 12205 Summer Sky Path, Clarksville, MD 21029.