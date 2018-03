On March 18, 2018, Regina Seidman (nee Kaplan), devoted wife of the late Leon Seidman; loving mother of Hanna (Jeffrey) Pearlman, Jeanette (Jeffrey) Herman and Allan (Ruth) Seidman; loving sister of Lonja (Leon) Kuperman, Mania (Max) Sherman, Saba (Leo) Haubenstock, Pearl Kaplan and Sarah Kaplan; adored grandmother of Joshua (Carie) Pearlman, Aaron Pearlman, Seth (Rebecca) Pearlman, Melissa Herman-Stern (Daniel Stern), Josie Herman-Dodge (Mike Dodge), Lara Seidman, Ariana Seidman and Talia Seidman; adored great-grandmother of Isabella, Ava, Jacob, Eloise and Stella Pearlman, Quinn and Oren Dodge and Harvey Stern; dear daughter of the late Hannah and Avraham Kaplan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, March 21, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic, 600 Reisterstown Road, Suite 508, Baltimore, MD 21208.