On March 18, 2018, Celeste Baron (nee Epstein); beloved wife of the late William M. Baron; devoted mother of Stuart Baron (fiance Raquel Lewis) and the late Brian Baron; dear mother-in-law of Donna Baron; cherished sister of the late Joel Epstein; adored daughter of the late Mildred and Samuel Epstein; loving grandmother of Paul (Jennifer) Baron, Samantha (Rodney) Davis and Lea (Joshua) Rabinowitz; dear great-grandmother of Wes Rabinowitz and Kayleigh Davis. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue on Tuesday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 12405 Timber Grove Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday following the funeral service.