On March 18, 2018, Jacquelyn Pearlman (nee Goodman), beloved mother of Claudine (Mark) Rubin, Keith Hayman and Meredith (Marc) Hanson; devoted sister of Randy (Toby) Goodman and Brian (Laurie) Goodman; dear daughter of the late Elaine and Norman Goodman; loving grandmother of Lucy Rubin, Sophie Rubin, Spencer Hanson and Lainey Hanson; cherished aunt of Evan, Rachel and Fallon Goodman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or Nanny’s Nation, Jacki’s Team with the ALS Association at alsa.org. In mourning at 117 Driscoll Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and also at 10535 Park Heights Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117, Wednesday only.