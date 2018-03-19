On March 17, 2018, Donna Handelman (nee Carp), devoted wife of the late Mayer Handelman; loving mother of Stephen Handelman (Debbie Satisky), Dr. Richard Handelman (Janet Farley) and Susie (Barry) Haberman; cherished sister of David L. (Marilyn) Carp; adored grandmother of Joshua Handelman, Jordan Handelman, Andrew (Marion) Haberman and Lauren Haberman; loving great-grandmother of Max Haberman; devoted daughter of the late Edward and Matilda Carp. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, March 19, at 3 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018 or the Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208.