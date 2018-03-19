On March 19, 2018, Shlomis Eisenberg (nee Gifter), devoted wife of the late Rabbi Ephraim Eisenberg; loving mother of Orie Charlop, Yitzchok Eisenberg, Laya Landsberg, Miriam Gruen, Yisroel Meir Eisenberg, Baruch Eisenberg, Rochelle David, Eliezer Eisenberg and Anomi Eisenberg. Funeral services will be held at Ner Israel, 400 Mount Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD, 21208 on Monday, March 19, at 3 p.m. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 437 Yeshiva Lane Unit 1C, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday only, then continuing at 75 Forest Park Circle, Lakewood, NJ, 08701.