On March 15, 2018, Mark Rubin, cherished stepfather of Heather Vaughn; beloved brother of Paul Saltzman; loving step-brother of Sandi Vaughn; adored stepgrandfather of Ashley Soiset; devoted son of the late Harvey and Myra Saltzman. Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Monday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.