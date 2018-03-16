On March 1, 2018, Stanley Nusenko, cherished husband of Marilyn (nee Smith) Nusenko; beloved father of Laurie (Todd) Rainier and Stacey (Robert) Willick; dear brother of Debra (late Bobby) Wells and Larry Neudecker; loving son of Roslyn Neudecker and the late Jerome Nusenko; adored grandfather of Seth Rainier, Ethan Rainier and Johnathan Willick. Services were held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 4, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Stanley’s memory may be sent to Carroll Hospice-Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.