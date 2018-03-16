On March 15, 2018, Sara Erica Haus (nee Buchman), beloved wife of the late Joseph Haus; loving mother of Oron (Susan) Haus, Hilary (Terry) Miller and Carla Haus; devoted sister of the late Sharon Lieberman; dear daughter of the late Marion and Harold Buchman; loving grandmother of Liam Haus, Gabriella Haus and Jessica Miller. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 18, at noon. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Jewish National Fund, 2 Reservoir Circle, Suite 203, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Gesher Jewish Day School, 4800 Mattie Moore Court, Fairfax, VA 22030.