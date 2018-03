On March 14, 2018, Emanuil Ruvinskiy, beloved husband of the late Mira Ruvinskaya; devoted father of Mikhail (Tanya) Ruvinskiy and Alexander (Alla) Ruvinsky; dear brother of the late Boris Ruvinskiy; also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, March 16, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.