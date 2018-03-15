Kosher Old Bay Recipes

Enjoy these Old Bay recipes submitted by JT readers!
Charm City Hummus
Ingredients:
- 1 can chick peas
- 4 cloves fresh garlic
- 2-3 tbsp. tahini paste
- 1 whole fresh lemon cut and squeezed
- 4-5 tbs. olive oil
- 1/2-1 tsp. salt freshly ground, depending on taste
- 1/2-1 tsp. black pepper freshly ground, depending on taste
- 1-2 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning, to taste
Directions:
- Place drained chick peas in food processor.
- Add cloves of garlic.
- Add tahini paste.
- Squeeze in lemon juice.
- Add 2-3 tbs. olive oil.
- Process till you achieve your desired texture whether coarse or smooth.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and blend in.
- Dish into serving dish, top with olive oil and Old Bay seasoning.
- Perfect accompaniment to gefilte fish or mock crab salad.
— Kenny Friedman
Old Bay Salmon
Ingredients:
- Salmon fillets
- Old Bay seasoning
- Fresh lemons (lemon juice will do in a pinch)
- Mayo (regular is better for this)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Take any size salmon fillet and generously cover the entire fillet in Old Bay.
- Squeeze lemon over the entire fillet and let it marinate (can be a few minutes up to overnight in the fridge).
- Cover the entire piece in mayo until it becomes creamy.
- Bake covered for 10-15 minutes, depending on the size until opaque, and then uncover for 5 minutes till it’s golden.
- Serves great with rice or noodles with the extra sauce.
— Chana Dena Pollok
Old Bay Gefilte Fish
Ingredients:
- Gefilte Fish (frozen loaf)
- Carrots
- Parchment Paper
- Old Bay
Directions:
- After taking the frozen loaf out of the outer package, slice carrots to top the slices of fish.
- Wrap the carrots and fish with parchment paper, and place in water.
- Add two heaping tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning.
- Bring water to a boil to defrost and cook fish.
- Once the fish is cooked, unwrap the paper from the loaf and rewrap it loosely to cool.
— Ruth F. Frier
Krabby Patties
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf gefilte fish defrosted
- 1 package kani
- 1 bag frozen spinach defrosted
- Salt
- A little garlic
- Old bay (tons of it)
- Panko or bread crumbs
- 2 eggs
Directions:
- Mash everything together.
- Make into balls.
- Place on parchment paper and bake until brown.
- Serve with tarter sauce (I like the Tulkoffs – another Baltimore institution)
— Ettah Bienenstock
Leave a Reply