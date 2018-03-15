Kosher Old Bay Recipes


By

Enjoy these Old Bay recipes submitted by JT readers!

Charm City Hummus

Ingredients:

  • 1 can chick peas
  • 4 cloves fresh garlic
  • 2-3 tbsp. tahini paste
  • 1 whole fresh lemon cut and squeezed
  • 4-5 tbs. olive oil
  • 1/2-1 tsp. salt freshly ground, depending on taste
  • 1/2-1 tsp. black pepper freshly ground, depending on taste
  • 1-2 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning, to taste

Directions:

  1. Place drained chick peas in food processor.
  2. Add cloves of garlic.
  3. Add tahini paste.
  4. Squeeze in lemon juice.
  5. Add 2-3 tbs. olive oil.
  6. Process till you achieve your desired texture whether coarse or smooth.
  7. Add salt and pepper to taste and blend in.
  8. Dish into serving dish, top with olive oil and Old Bay seasoning.
  9. Perfect accompaniment to gefilte fish or mock crab salad.

— Kenny Friedman

 

Old Bay Salmon

Ingredients:

  • Salmon fillets
  • Old Bay seasoning
  • Fresh lemons (lemon juice will do in a pinch)
  • Mayo (regular is better for this)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350
  2. Take any size salmon fillet and generously cover the entire fillet in Old Bay.
  3. Squeeze lemon over the entire fillet and let it marinate (can be a few minutes up to overnight in the fridge).
  4. Cover the entire piece in mayo until it becomes creamy.
  5. Bake covered for 10-15 minutes, depending on the size until opaque, and then uncover for 5 minutes till it’s golden.
  6. Serves great with rice or noodles with the extra sauce.

— Chana Dena Pollok

 

Old Bay Gefilte Fish

Ingredients:

  • Gefilte Fish (frozen loaf)
  • Carrots
  • Parchment Paper
  • Old Bay

Directions:

  1. After taking the frozen loaf out of the outer package, slice carrots to top the slices of fish.
  2. Wrap the carrots and fish with parchment paper, and place in water.
  3. Add two heaping tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning.
  4. Bring water to a boil to defrost and cook fish.
  5. Once the fish is cooked, unwrap the paper from the loaf and rewrap it loosely to cool.

— Ruth F. Frier

 

Krabby Patties

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf gefilte fish defrosted
  • 1 package kani
  • 1 bag frozen spinach defrosted
  • Salt
  • A little garlic
  • Old bay (tons of it)
  • Panko or bread crumbs
  • 2 eggs

Directions:

  1. Mash everything together.
  2. Make into balls.
  3. Place on parchment paper and bake until brown.
  4. Serve with tarter sauce (I like the Tulkoffs – another Baltimore institution)

— Ettah Bienenstock

