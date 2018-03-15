On March 14, 2018, Stephen A. Mandell, beloved husband of Terry A. Mandell (nee Steinberg); devoted father of Joshua Mandell; dear brother of Elaine (Stephen) Stiles; loving son of the late Anne and I. Edward Mandell. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, March 16, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Blue Grass Trust Fund, C/O IBMA, 4206 Gallatin Pike , Nashville, TN, 37216-2101, IBMA.org/BGTFdonate, or Common Ground on the Hill, 2 College Hill, McDaniel College, Westminster, MD 21157, commongroundonthehill.org. In mourning at 4 Greenshire Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment through Sunday.