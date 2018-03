On March 13, 2018, Natalya Safronov, adored sister of Marina (William) Needham; beloved daughter of Eleonor and Vladimir Safronov. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, March 16, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to United Cerebral Palsy, 11350 McCormick Road, Suite 1100, Executive Plaza Three, Hunt Valley, MD 21031-1002.