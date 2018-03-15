On March 14, 2018, Brian Pinson, beloved husband of Sharyn Pinson (nee Leviton); loving father of Marcia (Scott) Lipman and Todd (Heather) Pinson; adored brother of Marla (Michael) Montemarano; adored grandfather of Seth, Brett, Noah and Alexandra Lipman, Alice, Cecilia and Beatrice Pinson; cherished great-grandfather of Conner Lipman; devoted son of the late Ruth and Louis Pinson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane. Funeral details are not yet determined. Updates will be provided when available. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Make-A-Wish America, 4742 N. 24th St., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. In mourning at 227 Pidco Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.