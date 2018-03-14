Handfinger — Matyja | Engagement

Myra and Arthur Handfinger of Havertown, Pennsylvania, announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Courtney Handfinger, to Lucas John Matyja, son of Bobbi and John Matyja of Omaha, Nebraska.

Rachel graduated cum laude from the University of Rochester with a bachelor of arts in psychology, and graduated from Millersville University with a master of science in clinical psychology. She is a licensed clinical professional counselor who owns a private practice in Towson, Maryland.

Luke graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia with a bachelor of science in biomedical engineering. He is director of publisher sales for AOL.

Rachel is the granddaughter of the late Sylvia and Herman Gomberg of Warminster, Pennsylvania, and the late Shirley and Samuel Handfinger of Philadelphia. Luke is the grandson of the late Dorothy and Vern Horihan of Omaha and the late Marian and John Matyja of Omaha. Sharing in the couple’s happiness are Rachel’s brother, Scott (Rachel) Handfinger; Luke’s brother, Zachary (Cory) Matyja; and his sister, Alyx (JD) Smeal; along with nieces Adeline, Chloe and Aspen; and nephews Aden, Cooper and Parker; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The couple lives in Baltimore. An August wedding is planned.