LifeBridge Hosting Biennial Gala

Over the course of 20 years and 10 biennial gala celebrations, LifeBridge Health has raised more than $23 million for their hospital facilities. This year, the nonprofit will host “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Dana Carvey as the headliner for the LifeBridge Magic of Health Gala on March 24 at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

In the past decade, 16,000 people have attended the galas to raise money for a communal cause.

Ronald Attman, who has been involved with LifeBridge for 14 years and has helped organize their galas in the past, says that four generations of his family have been involved with LifeBridge institutions in some way.

“When I was asked to participate in the gala, it was a chance to pay LifeBridge back for some of the great things they had done for us,” said Attman, CEO of Acme Paper Supply & Co. “LifeBridge institutions are an essential part of the Baltimore Jewish community, in particular. It continues to support the community and do great work for all of us. They have the newest in technology, the latest innovations. They have doctors that are unparalleled and we’re fortunate to have it in our community.”

Attman says his favorite part of the evening is seeing people “from all walks of life.”

“To see the people who are grateful patients, people who work in the institutions and all the people in the community who said, ‘I had a great experience at one of their hospitals,’” he said. “That’s a rewarding feeling and it helps us understand why we’re doing this.”

For more information and tickets, contact Kelly Meltzer in the LifeBridge Health Development Office at 410-601-9238 or kmeltzer@lifebridgehealth.org.

