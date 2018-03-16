Pikesville Resident Publishes Jewish History of Mid-Atlantic Grocers

It was 1947 when Holocaust survivors Paul and Sonia Diamond arrived in the United States with little more than some cash in their pockets and the clothes on their back.

Within a year they settled in Baltimore and scraped together enough money to purchase a small, battered storefront on West Cross Street. This retail real estate purchase turned out to be the first in a series of acquisitions and sales before Paul, his younger brother and Ben Schuester (also Holocaust survivors) established the grocery store chain Food-A-Rama in 1960.

The story of the Diamonds and Shuesters is just one of many included in “Tastemakers: The Legacy of Jewish Entrepreneurs in the Mid- Atlantic Grocery Industry,” a new book by Jeremy Diamond, grandson of Paul and Sonia.

The Diamonds and Schuesters spent the next two and a half decades gleaning the fruits of their collective labor, employing many family members along the way. According to Diamond, this included long work weeks, a coping mechanism held over from his grandfather’s experience as a Holocaust survivor.

“My grandfather, his brother, Dave, and brother-in-law Ben had the survivor mentality. They couldn’t shake it,” he said, adding that even with the great success of their supermarket chain, “their mentality never changed.”

Diamond spent the last six years researching and conducting interviews for his book, which is available on Amazon.com. In addition to members of his own family, Diamond interviewed representatives from regional grocery chains including Weis Markets, Giant Foods and Shoppers Warehouse, among others.

Although the project became a sprawling, regional overview, the initial plan was much simpler.

“I’m the one in my family who saved all the grocery stuff and Food-A-Rama stuff. I have every article since the early 1960s,” Diamond said.

His collection of news clips, posters and flyers amounted to four binders worth of material. Thinking of his daughter, Diamond considered consolidating these sources into something slightly more palatable.

“I wanted to compile something for the next generation in my family,” he said, “but my daughter’s not going to look at all these binders.”

While researching his own family’s business, Diamond became aware of the Jewish presence in many of the region’s most renowned grocery retailers.

“Jeremy’s book is an important historical document of the Jewish American dream,” said Dr. Kenny Friedman, who edited “Tastemakers.” “It is the story of immigrants fleeing the horrors of the Holocaust and building lives and businesses in a new world.”

One entrepreneur left a big impression on Diamond: Israel “Izzy” Cohen, the son of a rabbi from Jerusalem and founder of the now-colossal mid-Atlantic grocery chain Giant Food.

Diamond spoke about Cohen the way some people talk about their favorite rock star.

“I never met Izzy but I feel like I did. I know all about him,” Diamond said excitedly. “I know about his brother and his sister. I know about his hobbies. I know what his desk looked like. If employees knew he was coming to town, they’d stay after to meet him.”

While many of the subjects in Diamond’s book are dead, he did have the opportunity to meet with recent former CEOs of companies like Giant Food and Weis Market. These meetings stirred emotions for Diamond.

“After I met with a lot of these guys I thought to myself, ‘I was born in the wrong decade,’” he said. “I wish I could’ve been alive in the 1960s and been a fly on the wall and seen these guys in their prime.”

Diamond guesses that one of the reasons so many Jewish Americans enter the grocery business is the prominence of food in Jewish culture and gatherings. Friedman seconded Diamond’s notion.

“Food is the epicenter of Jewish culture, and this book tells its tale,” he said.

But just because the grocery stores were Jewish-owned, they were not necessarily kosher. Many of the big chains — Diamond’s family included — sold plenty of non-kosher products.

“If you focused on selling only kosher food, you’d probably be out of business. The Orthodox community in Baltimore or Washington wasn’t so huge that it could support a grocery store that was entirely kosher,” said Diamond. “Those Holocaust survivors were in a survival mode. And in that survival mode you do whatever you can to make money to feed your family.”

It’s been decades since the Diamond family has had a central role in the grocery industry, but that doesn’t stop Diamond from speculating about how his family would have run Food-A-Rama in a 21st-century retail environment.

“Now we have other kinds of retailers selling groceries,” he said. “I wonder what my grandfather and father and my uncles would have thought of that. It’s so different now than it was even 20 years ago.”

Now that Diamond has added author to his resume, he said other non-Jewish owned grocers have approached him to write a follow-up to “Tastemakers.” Although he hasn’t committed to the second project, he made clear during his interview that he has a lot more to say about the grocery business.

“If I ramble on, stop me. With this stuff I’ll just keep talking,” he said. “It’s ingrained in me, it’s in my DNA.”

