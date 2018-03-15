RELAX! Let Somone Else Plan Your Passover Meal

Watch out, Passover may just sneak up on you this year. With the spring holiday often starting in the first weeks of April, you may be feeling unprepared this year as the eight-day holiday kicks off at sundown on March 30. Not to worry. There are a number of delis, restaurants and markets offering pre-prepared Passover meals and ready-to-go Seder plates to help make your holiday less harried.

Accents Grill

At Accents Grill, 2839 Smith Ave., director of food service Joy Lichter said that the restaurant and caterer has seen Passover orders rise each year.

“This year has been a record for us,” Lichter said. “We serve well over 1,000 people in this community as well as others out of state. We now have close to 300 private orders as well as the Hillels, hospitals and synagogues.”

Accents’ most popular Passover meal items are brisket, meatballs, stuffed chicken breast, chicken soup and kugels.

The 2018 Pesach menu includes full Seder meals with a choice of chicken entrees or brisket and gefilte fish, matzah ball soup, potato or apple kugel, brownies or banana walnut loaf and Seder plate items. A la carte items include Seder plate foods, more than a dozen main courses, vegetarian options, side dishes, matzah lasagna, desserts and whole turkeys with stuffing and gravy serving up to 12. Customers are urged to order early.

Visit bit.ly/AccentsPassover.

Gourmet Again

Gourmet Again owner Andy Hoffman said the shop at 3713 Old Court Road is busy with orders for preprepared Passover foods.

“Especially with the younger generation starting to host,” Hoffman said. “Because they’re not cooking as much.”

The shop’s popular items include brisket, matzah brittle and chopped liver, but a full slate of Passover foods are available and meals can be assembled from an array of la carte items such as herb- encrusted grilled boneless turkey breast with gravy, to braised boneless short ribs, chicken matzah blintzes or vegetarian-stuffed Portobello mushrooms. Soups, sides and Seder plates are available as well as Passover baked goods, gifts, fresh fruit, chocolates and flowers.

“We do [full meals], but it’s still custom,” Hoffman said. “It’s not a set menu, just because around here no one wants a set menu.”

Hoffman said he “would never put a deadline” on how late people can order their Passover foods. “I will take orders the day of,” he added. “They have to be patient, but, absolutely, why not?”

Vist gourmetagain.com/Passover.

7 Mile Market

“Pesach. Solved.” This kosher market and deli announces on its website that it has Passover covered with prepared foods, Seder items and full meals. The market’s Passover 2018 menu includes soups, appetizers such as stir-fry chicken liver and onions, entrees including cholent, breaded schnitzel and stuffed chicken breast with kishka, as well as sides, kugels, salads, platters and desserts.

Full Passover meals for two or more include choice of appetizers, roast chicken, stuffed cabbage, grilled salmon or brisket with soup, kugel, veggies, dessert and matzah.

Visit bit.ly/7MilePassover.

Wegmans

At Wegmans in Owings Mills, 10100 Reisterstown Road, full kosher for Passover meal offerings include kosher turkey dinner with gravy serving 8 to 10 people, with broth, matzah balls, charoset, potato soufflé, sweet carrot tzimmes, matzah farfel, vegetable soufflé and apple matzah soufflé. The kosher brisket dinner with gravy, for 8 to 10 people, has the same sides and dessert. Just the fully-cooked turkey or brisket are also available.

Wegmans also offers preprepared kosher trays, such as smoked salmon, gefilte fish or seafood, heat-and-eat sides and other packaged kosher goods. Ready-to-go Seder plates are also available.

“We’re busier this year than we were last year at this time,” said Nancy Vacca at the Owings Mills catering department. She urged people to pre-order. “If they wait for that day to come in, it might be gone,” she said. “Once we sell out, we sell out.”

For a Passover brochure, visit bit.ly/WegmansPassover. For the Passover catering menu, visit catering.wegmans.com/ Order-Form.aspx.

Eddie’s of Roland Park

Like Wegmans, Eddie’s (at 5113 Roland Ave. and 6213 N. Charles St.) offers a Passover menu with a full complement of preprepared appetizers such as baked gefilte fish loaf, sides such as meatless tzimmes and brisket, turkey, chicken, salmon and stuffed-cabbage entrees, desserts and baked goods. Seder plate items are $12.99.

Visit bit.ly/EddiesPassover.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market offers two fully pre-prepared Passover meals. Joan Nathan’s Passover Dinner for 8 includes “flavors from around the world,” with lemon roasted chicken, Brazilian haroset with apples, dates and cashews, Jewish-style fried artichokes, Tunisian carrot salad and spinach with pine nuts. The Passover Dinner for 12 adds matzah ball soup, salad, gefilte fish, an apricot roll and flourless chocolate cake to the main and side dishes from the smaller meal.

Items are also available a la carte. Complete Seder plates are $9.99. Additional baked goods are also available from Lilly’s Baking Company of Brooklyn, New York.

Visit wholefoodsmarket.com/shop/MTW/3388.

Chag Pesach sameach!

singram@midatlanticmedia.com