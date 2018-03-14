‘When’ a Leader Errs Parshat Vayikra

This week’s Torah portion, Vayikra, begins the book of Leviticus — a book centered on the minutiae of the ancient sacrificial system. That said, it is also a source of surprisingly relevant wisdom. Among the animal, grain and other sacrifices we read about, chapter four introduces the chattat — the sacrifice that arises out of unintentional sin. The category itself is instructive. Obviously, we are held responsible for actively violating laws and rules. But what about our inadvertent actions (or failure to act)? The Torah answers: Yes, we are responsible for these sins.

As the chapter progresses, we learn of specific responses that are assigned to defined groups or individuals for unintentional violations. It becomes a familiar pattern: If it is any ordinary person who incurs guilt, this is the correct sacrifice. If it is an anointed priest, then this. If it is the whole community, then this. A pattern develops.

But that pattern is subtly (and temporarily) broken in verse 22: “When it is a chieftain who incurs guilt … ” With regard to every other individual or group, the Torah’s phrasing is a conditional statement: “If this happens, then that.” With regard to the chieftain, the leader, the designated representative of the community, the conditionality disappears. Why?

Generations of commentators have pointed out that with regard to individuals who lead, it is not a question of “if” but “when” they will inadvertently make an error, often one with significant consequences. The causes of this certainty may be traced to a number of possibilities.

It could be that leadership in and of itself comes with the responsibility to make many decisions of great importance, and nobody gets it right all of the time. Alternatively, those put into leadership positions sometimes are drawn into the trap of “believing their own press,” and thus become intoxicated with the power and prestige that lead them to make mistakes, even believing they are doing the right thing. The impetus that causes a leader to sin inadvertently may come from altruistically positive places, or from the ego-driven darker sources. The result is the same: A leader who has committed an unintentional sin and must acknowledge and respond to the break caused by their actions.

Playing on the Hebrew phrasing of the verse “asher nasi yechetah — when a leader sins,” a great Talmudic leader Rabbi Yochanan ben Zakai posits: “ashrei hador — fortunate is the generation whose leader brings a chattat offering for their unintentional sins.”

A leader who has recognized their human frailty and imperfection, one who is able to go through the public process of addressing even inadvertent mistakes, will likewise inspire their followers to show humility, self-criticism and the strength of character necessary to live a life of honesty in our inherently imperfect world.

Rabbi Craig Axler is spiritual leader of Temple Isaiah in Fulton, Maryland.