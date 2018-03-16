First Glatt Kosher Restaurant Opening Downtown


By

Downtown Baltimore is getting its first glatt kosher restaurant.

The Daily Special plans to open its doors at 201 N. Charles Street and bring a “fresh concept” to the lunch hour, according to owner Salomon Bemaras.

“We thought about opening a new concept with fast service,” said Bemaras, who also owns the restaurant Me Latte at the Owings Mills JCC at Johns Hopkins Hospital. “Every day we’ll have a daily special. Every day will be different creations.”

Bemaras noted that the space will include a soup and salad bar and offer eat-in and take-out options.

“I think you’ll be able to get in and out in a couple of minutes,” Bemaras said. “It’s a nice and clean concept.”

While no firm date has been set, The Daily Special plans to host a grand opening sometime after Passover.

For more information and updates, visit dailyspecial restaurant.com or facebook.com/dailyspecialrestaurant.

abelt@midatlanticmedia.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *