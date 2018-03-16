First Glatt Kosher Restaurant Opening Downtown

Downtown Baltimore is getting its first glatt kosher restaurant.

The Daily Special plans to open its doors at 201 N. Charles Street and bring a “fresh concept” to the lunch hour, according to owner Salomon Bemaras.

“We thought about opening a new concept with fast service,” said Bemaras, who also owns the restaurant Me Latte at the Owings Mills JCC at Johns Hopkins Hospital. “Every day we’ll have a daily special. Every day will be different creations.”

Bemaras noted that the space will include a soup and salad bar and offer eat-in and take-out options.

“I think you’ll be able to get in and out in a couple of minutes,” Bemaras said. “It’s a nice and clean concept.”

While no firm date has been set, The Daily Special plans to host a grand opening sometime after Passover.

For more information and updates, visit dailyspecial restaurant.com or facebook.com/dailyspecialrestaurant.

