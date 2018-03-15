You Should Know… Jessica Krasnick

To say Jessica Krasnick loves to travel would be an understatement.

The 34-year-old Baltimorean, and mother of one (soon to be two), has visited 53 countries and has no plans on stopping anytime in the future. Even with small children she hopes to engage them with the world just as much as she has during her life.

When she’s not teaching third grade, Krasnick is also a huge music fan who has been working for the Charm City Bluegrass Festival since her husband, Phil Chorney, co-founded the event six years ago.

What have been some of your most significant Jewish experiences while on your travels?

I’ve led four Birthright trips, which have been very Jewish experiences where I’m able to lead people that are not as familiar with Israel or Judaism and get them excited about both of those things. Beyond that, one of my favorite places was Thailand. I spent quite a few months there. For a Seder I made sure I had a place to go. I joined with some local Jews and had a Seder on the islands of Koh Samui. I found them on Google.

Another time, I was in Uganda for Sukkot. I was able to spend an overnight with the Jews in Uganda and spend some time in their sukkah. I have very fond memories of the rabbi in that community playing guitar and singing Hebrew songs. It was really special to be able to find people that you have things in common with automatically without even knowing them in places all over the world.

What are some of your travel goals in the future?

I’m now a mother, which has changed the type of travel that I do drastically. I’m expecting my second daughter in May. I know that my husband enjoys traveling too. Hopefully, we can instill that love of travel in our daughters and understanding other people’s cultures and to do it in a fun and safe way.

Currently, because we do have children now, one of the new ways we’ve found to incorporate travel into our lives is to travel for music. Often that involves camping or exploring a new city while seeing a concert there at the same time.

You’re a teacher, too?

Yes, I teach third grade in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. I definitely think that the morals and values that I have as a Jewish person help me instill general morals and values to students who are not Jewish. I think a huge value that I’ve been given as Jewish person is a value on education. I think that I show that love for learning and hopefully it gets them excited about learning too.

I’ve also spent a lot of time teaching Hebrew, about 10 years. I have a degree from the University of Wisconsin in Hebrew and Jewish studies education. So I did use that for quite awhile in the private sector in temples and synagogues.

Did you grow up in a particularly Jewish household?

I grew up Reform, both of my parents are Jewish. It’s always been an important part of our lives. My mom was a cantorial soloist in St. Thomas for the last 10 years, she recently retired. We’ve always had strong ties to Judaism, especially the musical side because of my mom.

Since having a daughter, we wanted to make sure she grew up in a Jewish community. We joined Temple Oheb Shalom a year-and-a-half ago. We started looking around and fell in love with the community and rabbis there.

You’re involved with the Charm City Bluegrass Festival coming up next month?

My husband, Phil Chorney, is the founder and CEO of the festival. I call myself a behind-the-scenes utility player for the festival, doing whatever is needed. I’ve been the volunteer and financial coordinator. Recently, I’ve done a lot of the travel agent type stuff for the festival. Also, I’m now spearheading having a space for new mothers to have a comfortable place to breast feed and change diapers this year.

What have been some of your favorite memories with the festival?

Just watching it grow. Especially from the first to second year, it moved from the parking lot of Union Brewery to the space next to the Conservatory at Druid Hill Park. Every year it’s grown and seeing that have been the best memories.

