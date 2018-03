On March 11, 2018, Geula Golfeiz, beloved mother of Ovadia, Nechamia, Rachel, Naomi, Yitzchak Meir, Eliezer Yosef and Tehilla Simcha Golfeiz; dear sister of Rivka Amoyell, Nechama Levy, Shulamit Bendavid, Malka Frahanzier, Margalit Nisoff, Yeddidda Perara and Sadok Perera; devoted daughter of Elizabeth and Chaim Rodrigous Perera; loving grandmother of Tehilla Malka Golfeiz. Services were held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, March 12. Interment at Eretz Hachaim, Bet Shemesh, Israel. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 4010 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.